Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $286.75 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $286.75 million and $2.09 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 284,469,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.