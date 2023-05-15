Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.14. 115,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

