Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 119.3% during the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance

LRFC traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $20.51. 4,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.39. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.13%.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

