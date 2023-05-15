Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 1,324 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

WHR traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,297. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $187.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

