Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.23. 1,001,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,477. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

