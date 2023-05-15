Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. 4,053,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,942,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

