Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YY. CLSA decreased their price objective on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ YY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 219,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,773. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

