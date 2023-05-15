Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 544 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $40,006,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $35,830,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 233,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

