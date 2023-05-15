Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 6,360 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 675.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 97,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 85,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38,353.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 168,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. 565,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

