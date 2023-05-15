Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.0% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,985,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.56. 205,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,974. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.