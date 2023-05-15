Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,638 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.08. 7,491,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,531,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

