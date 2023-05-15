Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

JAQCU stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

