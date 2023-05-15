Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,434. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

