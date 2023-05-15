Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Raymond James

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$0.65 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Loop Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Loop Energy Stock Performance

OTC LPENF remained flat at $0.52 during trading hours on Monday. Loop Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69.

About Loop Energy

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

