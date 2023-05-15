Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Reduced by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $86,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.73. 1,000,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,563. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

