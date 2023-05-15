Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Acquires £840.24 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider Will Hoy purchased 778 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £840.24 ($1,060.24).

Luceco Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £187.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.05. Luceco plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.47 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02.

Luceco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

