Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.26. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

