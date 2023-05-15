Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHRGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.26. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.