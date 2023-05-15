Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,249 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.00 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

