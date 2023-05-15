Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 2,854 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $103.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

