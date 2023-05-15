Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,772 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after purchasing an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

