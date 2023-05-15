Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $226.70 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

