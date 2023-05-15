Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4,761.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $5,302,178. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

SPGI stock opened at $359.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

