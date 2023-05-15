Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $457.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

