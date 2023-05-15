Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,471 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.18. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enovix Profile



Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.



