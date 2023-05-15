Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12,160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $28,851,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 810,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,537,000 after purchasing an additional 192,857 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $196.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

