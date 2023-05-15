Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

