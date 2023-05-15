Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. 12,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,778. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.74%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.