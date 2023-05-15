Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. 12,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,778. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.74%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.