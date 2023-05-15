Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 2.7%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 244,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,732,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.