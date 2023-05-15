MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 59,215 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

MarketWise Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

