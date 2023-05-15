Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.93. 237,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.