Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,984 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $124,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 608,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,321,000 after buying an additional 564,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.93. The stock had a trading volume of 188,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

