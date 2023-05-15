Matthews International Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $632.12. The stock had a trading volume of 277,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

