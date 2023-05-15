Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the period. ACM Research makes up approximately 0.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of ACM Research worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 173,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $522.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

