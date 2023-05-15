Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,822 shares during the period. H World Group makes up 4.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of H World Group worth $41,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.18. 327,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

