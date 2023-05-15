Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Bank of America

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of MAXN opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.59). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

