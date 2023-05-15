mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 113,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On mCloud Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

mCloud Technologies Stock Up 12.4 %

About mCloud Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:MCLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 244,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.80.

(Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.