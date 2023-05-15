Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,769. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.18.

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

