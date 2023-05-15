Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,769. Medaro Mining has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.18.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

