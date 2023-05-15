MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 2,431,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

MEG Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.09. 30,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEGEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

