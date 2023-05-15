MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 4,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,205. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

