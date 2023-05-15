MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Update

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 4,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,205. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $4.80. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

