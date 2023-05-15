Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in April

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market cap of $987.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,854 shares of company stock worth $210,784 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.