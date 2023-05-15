Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.
Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $116.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
