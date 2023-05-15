Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI):

5/8/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $93.00.

4/27/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $78.00 to $90.00.

4/27/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $90.00.

4/27/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $81.00.

4/27/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $85.00.

4/27/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $88.00.

4/24/2023 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Merit Medical Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.04. 70,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,552. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Merit Medical Systems Inc alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.