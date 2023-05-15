Metahero Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $175,152.71 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

