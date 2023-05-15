MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $105.94 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $23.77 or 0.00086731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $105.94 million and $2.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,456,903 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,456,902.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.53288041 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,588,384.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

