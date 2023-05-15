MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $23.63 or 0.00086207 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $105.30 million and $3.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,456,903 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,456,902.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.53288041 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,588,384.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

