MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:MFV opened at $4.12 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
