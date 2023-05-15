MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MFV opened at $4.12 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFV. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.