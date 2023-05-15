MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,400 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

