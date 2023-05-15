MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $271.00

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $271.00, but opened at $280.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $281.96, with a volume of 108,221 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.42) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,101,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

