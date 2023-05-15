Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,819 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Steel Dynamics worth $84,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.