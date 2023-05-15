Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 5.15% of Genesis Energy worth $64,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.